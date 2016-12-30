Ronda Rousey Vows To ‘Hang It Up’ If She Loses Fight With Amanda Nunes At UFC 207

Rex/Shutterstock

Fans better enjoy every second of Ronda Rousey’s fight at ‘UFC 207,’ because it might be her last! If she doesn’t defeat Amanda Nunes and regain the women’s bantamweight championship, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned Ronda will likely walk away for good!

“Ronda [Rousey] is as laser focused as she has ever been,” a source close to the former UFC champion EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com, noting that when it comes to her fight with Amanda Nunes, 28, at UFC 207 on Dec. 30, there’s no room for failure. “It would be even more devastating if she were to lose again since it has been some time since she has fought,” says the source.

That’s true. Ronda hasn’t stepped foot inside the octagon since Holly Holm, 31, knocked her out at UFC 193 on Nov. 15, 2015. That defeat not only ended her three-year reign as champion, but it also gave Ronda her first and only loss. After taking 13 months to heal and train, there’s a lot of pressure for Ronda to prove she can still be a dominating force in the MMA world.

“A win gets her back on track to being the Ronda we all knew,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com, “and a loss makes her lose tons of credibility. And if she loses she will probably hang it up.”

Oh no! After all this time, could 2016 see the end of Ronda’s career? Well, some fight fans have wondered if Ronda lost her passion for fighting when she lost her fight with Holly. She seemed to indicate she was closing the book on her career when she sat down with Ellen DeGeneres, 58, on Nov. 1. “I’m wrapping it up,” Ronda said, indicating that even if she walks away with the UFC Women’s bantamweight championship belt around her waist, her time in the MMA world is coming to an end.

If UFC 207 sees the end of Ronda’s career, at least there will be someone with a similarly big personality to take her place. Amanda proved she could be as rowdy as “Rowdy” Rousey, as she trolled her opponent by wearing a lion’s mask for their weight in. It seems that Amanda is taking her “Lioness” nickname literally and plans to maul Ronda during their championship fight. If the Lion is the “King of the Jungle,” does that make Amanda the new “Queen of the Ring? She may certainly be, especially if Ronda hangs up her gloves.

