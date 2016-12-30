Rihanna Looking For ‘New Love’ After Jennifer Lopez & Drake’s Extreme PDA

FameFlyNet/Courtesy of Instagram

Rihanna’s got love on the brain! The Barbadian singer is looking for ‘new love’ after hearing about Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s extreme PDA, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. Read ahead for more details on why she’s ready to start fresh in the new year!

Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, have been the talk of the town, especially after they flaunted major PDA at the Winter Wonderland Prom on Dec. 29. Meanwhile, Rihanna, 28, seemingly unfollowed her old pal J.Lo on Instagram over the Christmas weekend. Now, we’ve learned the Barbadian singer’s ready to move on from this alleged love triangle! “It’s a new year and with that, Rih’s going to be a new woman,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She refuses to fall for the same tired lines and getting her feelings and heart-broken by men who proclaim they love her but their actions don’t match. No more f**k boys. Out with the old and in with the new!”

Drizzy and J.Lo have been anything but private about their newfound connection, recently grinding and slow dancing with each other at the dimly lit soirée. On top of that, the two were caught kissing on the lips! Jennifer and Drake were even named King and Queen at the prom held in Los Angeles. The singer was truly a vision, rocking a short, sequined dress, while her counterpart opted for black tux. Romance rumors about the two surfaced in early Dec. when he attended her Las Vegas show and they’ve continued to share several flirty and cuddly photos.

This has got to be somewhat shocking for RiRi, since Drake was swooning about her only a short while ago. Fans even thought he was going to propose after presenting her with the Vanguard Award at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards, but it appears as though he’s moved on. As we previously reported, “Rih is just glad it’s not her falling for this BS,” a source told us. “The only thing Drake’s been good at is talking game and never following through.” Nonetheless, we’re sure Rihanna will move on just fine as guys are always lining up at the opportunity to date her!

