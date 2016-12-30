Mormon Tabernacle Choir: Singer Quits To Avoid Performing At Trump Inauguration

REX Shutterstock/Courtesy of Jan Chamerlin Facebook

This is so sad. A Mormon Tabernacle Choir member sadly left the group after five years, Dec. 29, because she couldn’t bring herself to perform for Donald Trump at his upcoming inauguration, Jan. 20. See her long and emotional resignation letter here.

As Donald Trump‘s team reportedly struggles to find performers for his upcoming presidential inauguration, Jan. 20, one individual he locked down to grace the crowd will not be there. Jan Chamberlin of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir released her resignation to the public, Dec. 29. Jan compared Donald to Hitler when she announced her resignation to her family and friends on Facebook. To make matters worse, Jan posted her emotional letter to her family and friends, on her birthday. Read her full resignation below.

In her letter, originally addressed to President Jarrett of the Mormon Tabernacle Choir and the rest of its members, Jan said, “I could never look myself in the mirror again with self respect,” if she performed at the inauguration, which will honor President Elect Trump.

The former choir member feels as though the group’s role in the inauguration would “severely damage” its “image and networking,” she wrote, adding that many “good people throughout this land and throughout the world already do and will continue to feel betrayed.” Jan revealed after that, that she “too felt betrayed.”

Jan ended her emotional letter with a powerful statement that read, “I only know I could never ‘throw roses to Hitler.’ And I certainly could never sing for him,” seemingly putting Donald in a negative light.

With Donald’s inauguration quickly approaching, he managed to find a few performers to take the stage at his swearing in ceremony. The Mormon Tabernacle Choir, as you know, was confirmed to perform, Dec. 22, by their president, Ron Jarrett. Joining the choir will be the Radio City Rockettes, and America’s Got Talent alum Jackie Evancho, 16, who will sing the national anthem. Wow!

While the lineup seems pretty good already, there could have been even bigger names, like Andrea Bocelli, 58, Elton John, 69, and Celine Dion, 48, at the ceremony, according to multiple reports. Rumor has it, the three music legends turned down their invitations to sing at the Jan. 20 inauguration. Ouch.

Well, hopefully the Mormon Tabernacle Choir can put on a fabulous performance without their valued member, Jan. We’re sure they will!

The Salt Lake Tribune was the first to obtain Jan’s letter before she released it on Facebook.

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the singer’s resignation? Tell us below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.