Aw, this is so incredibly heartwarming. Miley Cyrus, 24, and Liam Hemsworth, 26, stopped by Rady Children’s Hospital in San Diego, California as part of Miley’s Happy Hippie Foundation on Dec. 29. And the pair got treated to a very special performance. They got to watch 8-year-old Julia Davidson, who has cancer, sing “The Rainbow Connection” from The Muppet Movie. Miley could not help getting choked up watching the brave little girl sing one of her all-time favorites.

As soon as Julia started on the first few lyrics, Miley immediately turned and said,”my favorite song,” and touched her heart. She stood by Julia and Liam knelt next to the little girl’s bed as she read the lyrics from her mother’s iPhone. In an incredibly heart-wrenching moment, Miley started to sniffle and wiped tears away from her eyes.

Julia finished the song to applause from everyone in the room. “You made me cry because it was so beautiful!” Miley exclaimed. Liam added, “Wow! You were amazing!” His fiancée might have won for the sweetest bit of praise, however. “If I was in my Voice chair right now, I would have turned around for you. For sure!” Aw! Julia’s mom then told Miley they had seen the show and The Voice judge said to Julia, “but you would have had to pick me as your coach. We were meant to be.” How adorable is that?

Miley and Liam visited a bunch of kids at Rady Children’s Hospital and Miley even shared some pics on social media. She definitely brought her sunny personality and equally bright wardrobe along with her, as she wore a green dress covered in flower with purple tights and her hair in a tight, high ponytail. The couple only seem to have gotten closer over the holidays. They rocked ugly Christmas sweaters and Liam even posed in family photo with the Cyrus family. There seems to be no stopping this dynamic couple!

