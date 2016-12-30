Courtesy of E!

Surprise, Mariah! The superstar receives a sexy lap dance from Bryan Tanaka during her anniversary party and you have to see his ‘Magic Mike’ level moves. Click inside to WATCH!

Things seemed to be heating up between Mariah Carey, 46, and dancer Bryan Tanaka, 33, in this sexy clip from Mariah’s World. Bryan hid inside a cake for Mariah’s “anniversary” party and shocked the mega pop star with a Magic Mike inspired performance. Mariah certainly got in the moment and poured champagne down Bryan’s abs — whoa!

“I like blackout for a second because my adrenaline just took over,” Bryan said about his performance. Bryan sweated it out waiting for Mariah inside the fake cake before she made her grand entrance. “And then I turned into Magic Mike, actually Magic Tanaka…let’s get it right!” he joked in his commentary. Mariah immediately started laughing, but definitely enjoyed the view as Bryan danced in black pants, no shirt, and a bowtie.

“Apparently someone told Tanaka that I would like it if he jumped out of a cake,” Mariah said. She even poured some champs down Bryan, but Mariah certainly doesn’t think anything of it. “Why, why are we making such a big deal out of it? Like no one ever got champagne poured on themselves before?”

Bryan said at the Mariah’s World premiere, “I’ve always had a thing for Mariah, I love her so much.” Aw! Looks like the cake dance was another step in their romance. Things seem to be going pretty well for the couple off-camera too. Mariah took her new man to Aspen, Colorado for a spectacular Christmas holiday.

“Mariah Carey has arrived to her favorite place for the holidays, Aspen, Colorado. This year she has brought her favorite new man in her life, Bryan. The new couple is going strong and Mariah is looking forward to spending some romantic time with her hot new man in the luxurious mountain getaway over Christmas,” a source told HollywoodLife.com.

