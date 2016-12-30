Kourtney Kardashian & Scott Disick: A ‘Stronger & Healthier’ Couple Than Ever Before

Courtesy of Instagram

Talk about a special connection! Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick have gone through several rough patches, but they’re now a ‘stronger and healthier’ couple than ever before, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. On top of that, the pair was all smiles during their recent trip to Aspen!

After a tough year of breakups and makeups, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Scott Disick, 33, have clearly found a way to put their troubles behind them, just in time for the holiday season. “Kourtney is doing her part. She has a lot of strong feelings for Scott and she is enjoying having him around,” a source close to the on-again, off-again couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She sees how much happier their children are when he’s around, so she is being patient with Scott and trying to be forgiving of his rocky past. Scott and Kourtney are having a lot of fun too. They are stronger and healthier as a couple than ever before.” This is great news!

Our source added, “They have been laughing a lot and enjoying each other’s company. Kourtney and Scott have taken the kids to Aspen for some skiing and are continuing to get along great. Scott is not drinking at all and working really hard to be present for Kourtney during this family vacation.” The proud parents were spotted shopping on Dec. 27, picking up some ski equipment for the slopes during their festive getaway in Colorado. It’s great to see them so amicable, considering how pleased it makes their children Mason, seven, Penelope, four, and Reign, two.

Kourtney and Scott also made an appearance at Kris Jenner‘s annual Xmas Eve bash. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians starlet even shared a heartwarming photo of their brood, captioned, “Merry Christmas from my modern family to yours!” Scott and Kourtney reportedly rekindled their romance in Dec., after experiencing a year and a half of the single life. “They are back together and giving their relationship a try,” an insider told E! News. “Scott’s mellowed out a lot and hasn’t been partying.” Even though she’s been romantically linked to model Younes Bendjima, 23, we’re hoping Scott doesn’t let go of his lady, since their bond is so special!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney and Scott will share a romantic NYE kiss? Let us know!

