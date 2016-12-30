LeBron James Birthday: Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson’s Gift To The Captain

Courtesy of Instagram

Happy Birthday, Lebron James! The King has been getting tons of gifts from his celeb friends, but nothing compares to the one he got from Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson! Find out what’s got him smiling here!

Lebron is 32 years young, and the NBA’s MVP is celebrating his birthday on Dec. 30, as only champs would do! Although Lebron has a day off from playing basketball, he still got an outpour of love from his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates and other celebrity friends. Teammate Tristan Thompson, 25, and his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, 32, especially made his birthday one to remember by sending him a personalized message and a bottle of wine!

“LeBron’s received so many gifts from his celeb friends around the world, but it was the sweet birthday card and case of Opus One wine that Khloe and Tristan sent him,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. And inside the card, they wrote the sweetest message ever, detailing how great they think he is! “Khlo and TT wrote in the card that they admire his leadership on and off the court,” the insider continued. “They told him he’s an amazing father and husband, and Tristan told him he is his role model in every way.” Aww!

In the card, the fairly new couple also stated how much they admire Lebron and his wife Savannah Brinson’s, 30, relationship. “Both expressed how they want to emulate that same love and passion that he and Savannah have,” our source added, “and TT wrote the most powerful line ever, telling LeBron that if he ever gets married to Khloe he wants him to be his best man!” OMG, that is so sweet! We don’t want to jinx it or anything, but we could see a proposal somewhere in Khloe and Tristan’s future really soon!

In addition to the couple gift, Tristan sent a tribute just from him on Instagram. The NBA power forward shared a selfie of Lebron and him sitting on the bus with a heartfelt birthday caption. “Happy birthday to my big bro @kingjames. Another year in the books and it was legendary,” he exclaimed. “Keep killing and showing no signs of slowing down. Love you bro!! P.s stop stealing my rebounds man lol jk.”

Happy birthday to my big bro @kingjames . Another year in the books and it was legendary!! Keep killing and showing no signs of slowing down. Love you bro!! P.s stop stealing my rebounds man lol jk A photo posted by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Dec 30, 2016 at 8:14am PST

Happy Birthday brother @kingjames What a year, what a year. Keep inspiring and being YOU. Enjoy it brother! A photo posted by Kyrie Irving (@kyrieirving) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:56am PST

Happy Birthday to my Big Bro @kingjames true leader, true friend! I appreciate you! #LookAtTheFunWeHad #32 A photo posted by JR Smith (@teamswish) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:35am PST

Tristan’s insta-tribute was also followed by Lebron’s righthand man Kyrie Irving, 23, who posted an iconic photo of the dynamic duo on the court, saying, “what a year, what a year. Keep inspiring and being YOU. Enjoy it brother!” J.R. Smith, 31, and Kevin Love, 28, also showed loved for their “brother” and teammate with sweet posts on Instagram.

Lebron may be a year older, but he is undoubtedly still the man! The big guy will probably go easy tonight since the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Charlotte Hornets on Dec. 31 at 7 p.m. ET. But hopefully the team can nab the victory as a final b-day present!

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Khloe and Tristan’s birthday gift to Lebron?

