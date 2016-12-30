Courtesy of Instagram

OMG! Kylie Jenner shared a racy photo of her and big sis Kendall Jenner, and yes, Kenny’s nipple was on full display! We’re used to seeing her nips a lot, but this pic is still an eyeful! Click inside to check it out.

Damn Kendall, 21, back at it again showing off your nipples! Kylie Jenner, 19, posted a pic of the Jenner sisters together on her Instagram on Dec. 30, and the photo definitely sums up their relationship!

In the black and white photo, Kylie is captured cheesing especially hard as she leans into her sister. Kendall, on the other hand, looks like a free spirit, striking a pose with her arms high above her head. And she reached just high enough to show off her nipple — piercing and all — under a sheer bra. Ow, ow! The Victoria’s Secret angel had on a cute, embroidered jacket to match the look, but it was clearly just there as an accessory because it didn’t cover a thing! Kendall’s facial expression pretty much explains the type of OMG moment we just had!

through @490tx eyes 📸 A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 30, 2016 at 11:25am PST

Yes, we know, this isn’t the first time Kendall has been caught with her nipples out. In fact, the reality star has admitted that it’s kind of her “thing.” “I love my tits being out. It’s like one of my things, I guess,” she told W magazine in Oct. 2016. Kenny’s also flaunted her chest in dozens of bralets and lingerie sets on social media and in countless fashion runways. But no matter how many times we see it, for some reason the shock factor is still there!

As strong believers in the #FreeTheNipple movement however, we definitely don’t think there is any shame in ditching the bra and showing off what you got. And since Kendall has an all-around amazing body, we’re screaming go for it! Can’t wait to see if she goes fully braless for New Year’s Eve!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Kendall’s recent pic? Do you think showing your nipples in outfits is cool?

