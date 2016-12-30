Kendall Jenner’s Ballerina Bun — Copy Her Easy Hairstyle For New Year’s Eve

Kendall Jenner’s sleek and chic bun is perfect for any night out, but especially pretty for New Year’s Eve! Watch this video hair tutorial and get her sexy style to ring in 2017!

Kendall Jenner posted the look on her app on December 21 with an explanation:

“My hairstylist, Jonathan Colombini, is back with another hair tutorial for your big NYE night! This time, he’s recreating one of my favorite hairstyles I wore this year — super sleek and sophisticated bun. Watch the video and [see] the products you’ll need below!”

She wore this style at the Cannes Film Festival in France in May. The look is completely timeless and although it looked amazing then, it looks even better now, during the holiday season!

Here are the tools Jonathan used for this gorgeous hairstyle.

R+Co Outerspace Flexible Hairspray

Diane 9″ Thick Rat Tail Comb

Diane 2″ Bobby Pins

Bumble and Bumble Sumowax

Moroccanoil Treatment

Diane D6800 Ponytail Hooks

Watch the video tutorial from Jonathan and you can wear Kendall’s style for your New Year’s Eve party!

Of course, once your hair is done, you need some pretty makeup like Kendall. Try Estee Edit products from Sephora — Kendall is the face of the brand. Use smudgey shadows and liner for a sexy eye look, and add a bold orange-red lipstick for a perfect pout. Remember to fill in your brows and add some highlighter and you’ll be glowing just like Kendall!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Kendall Jenner’s ballerina bun? Is this how to easy to follow?