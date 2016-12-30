Kemba Walker Celebrates Too Early After Missing A Shot & Twitter Is Cracking Up

SO awkward! Kemba Walker started to do his happy dance when he went up for a 3-pointer and thought it went in the net. But it turns out he totally missed! Click inside to WATCH the video!
Kemba Walker, 26, is the latest hilarious meme on Twitter after the Charlotte Hornets player made a huge flop in his game against the Miami Heat on Dec. 29. The point guard seemed to be just a little too confident when shooting the ball, and it totally backfired on him!
Nick Young: See Pics Of The NBA Star Here
In the instant replay taken from the game, Kemba is seen going up for a sweet shot from the 3-point line. We have to admit, from the angle that the camera caught the shot at, the ball definitely looked like it was going to get all net. But after bouncing around the rim for a split second, the ball didn’t actually go in. Bummer!
Unaware of what just happened though, Kemba began to shimmy in celebration as his teammates and opponents scrambled to get the ball back. After finally realizing what had happened, the overconfident player turned around in pure shock. Kemba probably felt a bit embarrassed, but this moment was priceless!
As expected, the Internet erupted with laughter at Kemba’s cringeworthy moment. “In @KembaWalker defense.. that ball looked down to me! Extremely unlucky bounce,” one fan said giving the player the benefit of the doubt. Many flooded their timelines with the crying laughing emoji, while others compared Kemba to Nick Young, aka Swaggy P, 31.
You may remember that Swaggy had a similar moment back in Mar. 2014, in his game against the New York Knicks, where he celebrated just a second too early. The Lakers star was also caught in a victory pose before realizing his shot did not go in the basket. Ouch! Nick’s missed shot quickly became a hilarious GIF and meme, but we have to say that Kemba may be a new fan favorite!
Luckily, the Hornets still snagged the ‘W,’ winning the game 91 to 82. But Kemba’s shot was still a great lesson learned: victory dances are only good after you see the ball go in!
HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kemba’s shot? Did you think it was going in?
Copyright © 2016 PMC. All rights reserved.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP