Keke Palmer Flashes Bra At The Airport: Is Her Jet-Setting Style Cool Or Crazy?

No shirt? No problem! Well, at least for Keke Palmer. The ‘Scream Queens’ star turned heads when she made an interesting fashion statement, sporing nothing over a newspaper-print bra. Did you love her daring look or was it way too racy for your liking?

Keke Palmer, 23, redefined jet-setting style when she stepped out at LAX on Dec. 29 rocking jeans and a John Galliano newspaper-print bra. While most people opt for something comfortable when they’re traveling, Keke and her daring style didn’t take a day off as she rocked this interesting get-up. She wore her denim jacket draped gingerly over her arms as to not take away from her style statement. Honestly, looking at Keke in this outfit raises so many questions. Was she running late and forgot to throw on a top? Did it get confiscated by security?



The Scream Queens star has totally branched out with her fashion in 2016, pushing the envelope in daring looks that have totally turned heads — she isn’t afraid to express herself with her style! In fact, this actually isn’t the first time she rocked nothing more than a tiny top. Earlier this month Keke was spotted in NYC wearing nothing more than a denim bikini top and matching skirt, not letting the frigid temperatures take away from her fashion statement. From barely-there bra tops to sexy, sheer silhouettes and even rocking looks that feature Leonardo DiCaprio, her get-ups always kept us guessing — and this is definitely one of the most interesting looks to date.

While we’re all for switching up your look, traveling in a bra doesn’t seem like the most comfortable way to fly — although we’re sure it made going through security a total breeze.

What did you think of Keke’s style statement? Would you wear a bra at the airport?

