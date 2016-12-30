Kate Beckinsale, 43, Reveals Secret To Flat Abs & Flaunts Toned Tummy On ‘SHAPE’

Courtesy of ©Arthur Belebeau/SHAPE Magazine

Looks like Kate Beckinsale got a head start on staying fit for the New Year! The star shared her secret tricks and tips with ‘SHAPE’ magazine on how she keeps her abs flat and toned. Definitely a motivation to make some changes — keep reading to find out more!

Kate Beckinsale, 43, is looking better than ever! Her toned, fit body is inspiration enough to jump start on a new diet and/or fitness workout plan for the upcoming year. This is usually the time when most people start looking up new ways to get back in shape — new year, new me — right?!

Kate admitted to staying away from alcohol, which is super important for anyone interested in staying in shape. During her interview with Shape magazine, she admitted to steering clear of it and never really finishing a full glass. Besides, who ever said you need alcohol to have fun anyway, right?

She also shed light on her diet plan and what worked for her body. She stated, “I was vegetarian for a really long time because I’m incredibly squeamish about meat. But when I was filming Pearl Harbor, I didn’t have the energy, and the trainer I was working with at the time said, ‘You’ve got to start eating chicken and fish.’ So I did, and that helped me. Lily and I eat clean—we have a lot of sautéed vegetables like brussels sprouts and broccoli and chicken and fish.” It’s so cute that she includes her daughter on this healthy journey!

During the interview, she also talked about how celebrity trainer, Gunnar Peterson, had her working out five to six times week! She stated how she “starts out absolutely dreading it,” and eventually “ends up leaving 100 percent better.” Dedication is definitely a necessity for her workout plan! Although hard-core workouts are intense, she feels as if they’ve made a big difference in her life. “I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy. I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now,” she shared. We can definitely see how these rigorous workouts are paying off – her results are flawless!

Whether it’s to lose weight or just work on being healthier, it’s important to take care of yourself. Kate isn’t the first star to jump on this health bandwagon. Many stars have shared some of their favorite fitness tips, especially celebrities like Khloe Kardashian! Known for sharing her workouts via snap, the star also shared her diet tricks to Health Magazine recently too! She even filled her fans in on how to avoid gaining weight for the holidays, which is always a tough one. Her older sis, Kourtney Kardashian, has also “turned around her diet” as well by cutting out dairy and gluten, according to Khloe!

Stars like Chrissy Teigen and Mariah Carey have also shared tips as well, such as sticking to a strict menu that’s filled with lots of protein and of course the most important tip of all — having patience! Results won’t happen instantly so you have to make sure you focus on the end goal. Sticking to your fitness and diet plan will eventually lead to results over time after hard work and dedication, which is what all these stars have exhibited so far!

How bout it, HollywoodLifers?! Will you be trying a new diet or fitness plan soon? Share what works for you down below!

