Kanye West Hitting The Gym Like Crazy: ‘Intense Workouts’ Part Of His Recovery

Kanye West is taking a page out of the Kardashian sisters’ books — he’s getting through a tough time in his life by hitting the gym! The rapper has been working out like crazy since his hospitalization, and it’s all part of helping his mental recovery, according to a new report.

It seems like the gym is Kanye West’s best form of therapy! The 39-year-old is working on keeping his mind clear after his breakdown and eight-day hospitalization in November, and he’s been doing just that by logging extra hours in the gym. ‘Ye has been getting workouts in five to six days a week, which is helping which his mental health and sleep habits, according to TMZ.

Don Brooks, the same trainer who often works with Kim Kardashian, 36, Kourtney Kardashian, 37, and Khloe Kardashian, 32, is the guy who Kanye’s reportedly been working with. The guys usually workout for two hours at a time, either at a local gym or at ‘Ye’s home, and their sessions include resistance training, as well as one-on-one basketball, the site reports.

Getting into intense workouts is a pattern we’ve seen often when it comes to the Kardashian family. Khloe’s obsession with the gym began after her 2012 divorce from Lamar Odom, 37, while Kourt started working out like crazy after she split with Scott Disick, 33, in 2015. For Kim, the long hours in the gym started after she welcomed North West, 3, in 2013, and she got back on an intense track again after Saint’s 2015 birth.

For Kanye, the long workouts are reportedly helping him deal with his frustrations, which has improved his relationship with Kim, TMZ claims. Divorce rumors have been looming over the couple since Kanye’s hospitalization and meeting with Donald Trump, 70, and fans were not convinced when they tried to dispel them with a family photo on Christmas. Hopefully the workouts are starting to do the trick, though!

