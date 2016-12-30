Johnny Manziel Dating ‘Wild ‘n Out’s Sexy Bre Tiesi? — New Pics & Video

Image Courtesy of Snapchat

New couple alert?! Johnny Manziel may be off the market! The ex NFL star was spotted cozying up to a sexy model, who you may recognize! He captured their Miami getaway on video and you have to watch!

Johnny Manziel, 24, may be scoring off the football field with Wild ‘n Out‘s Bre Tiesi, 25! The former NFL pro, dubbed “Johnny Football,” in his better days, was spotted getting cozy on the beaches of Miami with the MTV star recently, according to TMZ, Dec. 30. Lucky for you, Johnny caught their steamy getaway on his Snapchat, obtained by the site, and you have to see it for yourself! And, check out these hot photos!

We don’t know about you, but it sure looks like Johnny and Bre could be more than friends! The stunning model even calls Johnny, “babe,” as reported by TMZ. The two have apparently been spotted on the beach together, and it’s clear by their adorable laughs, rooftop hangouts, and playful nature, that their chemistry is off the charts!

This is the first time we’re seeing Johnny and Bre together, so it’s unclear if they’re officially a couple, and they have yet to address the romance rumors head-on to the public. However, when TMZ asked Johnny what was up with his new hot lady friend, he said, “She’s a homie.” Hmm…

Bre is a young model with a rockin’ bod, and aside from appearing on Nick Cannon‘s popular MTV show, she was even a Corona girl for the Canelo Alvarez vs. Miguel Cotto UFC fight in 2015. Check her out in this super hot video she posted to her Instagram page, below.

🍦🍦🍦 @garretstone music 🎶 : Caroline A video posted by Bre Tiesi (@bre_tiesi) on Dec 10, 2016 at 1:19pm PST

You may remember Johnny as a former Heisman trophy winner from his glory days at Texas A&M, where he tore up the field as the team’s star quarterback. He was drafted into the pros in 2014 as a promising player by the Browns, nabbing the 22nd pick overall. He previously played two seasons with the Cleveland Browns, before being released from the team at the end of the 2015 season due to controversies off of the field and his partying lifestyle. Manziel is currently a free agent. But, he may not be free when it comes to his relationship status.

