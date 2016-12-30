John Stamos Surprises Fan In Hospital & Calls Her Ex-Boyfriend To Taunt Him

OMG! John Stamos made his annual visit to a children’s hospital for the holidays, and gave one patient the best gift ever with just one simple phone call. Click inside to WATCH!

Payback is a you-know-what, and John Stamos, 53, is apparently the master of dishing it out! The Fuller House star paid a visit to Long Beach Memorial Hospital on Dec 26, where he met one patient named Amanda who had recently been dumped. After listening to the young girl’s heartbreak story, the actor went into full Uncle Jesse mode, and called her ex-boyfriend to tell him how dumb he was for letting her go. Amazing!

“John, are you calling the ex-boyfriend?” John’s Grandfathered costar and former Nickelodeon star, Josh Peck, 30, asked, filming the whole situation. “This will go well. This is definitely going to go well,” he added. Unfortunately, Amanda’s ex, Jorge didn’t pick up the phone on the first ring, but that didn’t stop John from giving his answering machine an earful. “Jorge, this is John Stamos,” he said on the phone. “I’m with Amanda, my new girlfriend. Apparently you guys broke up, and I swooped right in. So, your loss, Jorge — your loss, because Amanda is a great gal.”

Just before John was about to hang up the phone, Jorge actually picked up, mid-voicemail! OMG! “We heard you broke up with Amanda so we got our a–es down to the hospital, and now we’re all dating and we don’t need you, Jorge,” John said, now speaking directly to the guy. “I think you made a big mistake, but it’s nice to meet you, pal.” By the sound of it, Jorge was so stunned he could barely speak! At the end of the call, all he could say was “nice talking to you” before John swiftly hung up on him. That was SO hilarious! We’re pretty sure Jorge will always remember that day and may feel a little stupid for letting Amanda go!

