Jennifer Lopez & Drake: He Made Her Heart Melt & They Became More Than Friends

When Jennifer Lopez and Drake started working on new music together, she didn’t expect their friendship would turn into something romantic, an insider tells HollywoodLife.com. So what changed? We have the EXCLUSIVE scoop!

Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, still haven’t officially confirmed their relationship, but their latest cuddly picture together basically sums things up! We’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned that JLo actually had no intention of starting a romance with Drizzy, but there was one special moment that changed her mind completely.

“It just started with the two of them brainstorming on music and talking about their past relationships to come up with a song,” an insider explains to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They spent hours and hours talking — talking about everything until the wee hours of the morning. That’s when Jennifer started to look at Drake differently. She saw this vulnerable, tender side to him that made her heart melt.”

The Shades of Blue star is reportedly “smitten” with Drake, and has been spending more and more time with him recently, according to People. “Drake is very charming,” the mag’s source revealed. “He treats Jen with lots of respect.”

And, obviously, the age difference is no issue — after all, Jen was 18 years older than her last beau, Casper Smart. Plus as we EXCLUSIVELY reported, the 30-year-old is all about dating an older woman. “He likes that she’s older and more mature,” our insider said. “He thinks she’s the sexiest woman he’s ever been with and is completely infatuated with her.”

Drizzy and Jennifer first sparked romance rumors when he attended her Vegas show earlier in the month, and they hung out together backstage after. A video then surfaced of them performing a trust fall with one another, and their cuddly Dec. 28 photo pretty much sealed the deal in fans being convinced they’re an item. We totally ship it!

