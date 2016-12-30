‘Girl Meets World’ Returning? Writers On Rider Strong’s Comment — Shawn ‘Was Wrong A Lot’

What’s the status on ‘Girl Meets World?’ Well, it’s still on the fence! The creators spoke out on Dec. 29 after Rider Strong revealed on his podcast that the show was over. But was it premature?

Disney Channel has yet to renew Girl Meets World, the spinoff the original TGIF show we all loved, for a season four, but fans have been hopeful. Then on Dec. 24, Rider Strong made everyone worried, when he took to his podcast, Literary Disco, and said, “the show ended.”

HollywoodLife.com reached out to Disney Channel, who had no comment, but the the official writers’ Twitter page, run mostly by creator Michael Jacobs, did, throwing a little bit of friendly shade at the comment.

As much as I love Shawn Hunter, having created his character and everything, you have to remember that he was wrong a lot. — Girl Meets Writers (@GMWWriters) December 29, 2016

After that, he then revealed that no decision had been made yet. “There is no official word as yet. Disney decision on season 4 coming soon. Officially, season 3 ends with 3 wonderful episodes in January,” he tweeted. “Whatever happens, it has been a great joy to get to continue this story. If it is over, thank you. If not, we will keep giving our best.”

The final episodes of season three kick off on January 6 with a one-hour episode titled “World Meets Girl,” followed by “Girl Meets Sweet” on January 13, and “Girl Meets Goodbye,” the finale, on January 20. It sounds like the writers titled it knowing that it could be the end, but either way it had a great run on the Disney Channel, and fans really love it. We also know that a ton of the original cast is returning for that episode. The cast has posted a few photos from the epic reunion that includes Will Friedle (Eric Matthews), William Russ (Alan Matthews), Betsy Randle (Amy Matthews), William Daniels (Mr. Feeny), Anthony Tyler Quinn (Mr. Turner), Lee Norris (Minkus), Danny McNulty (Harley), as well as both Morgans, Lily Nicksay and Lindsay Ridgeway.

HollywoodLifers, are you going to be sad if Girl Meets World is over?