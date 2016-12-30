UFC 207: When Is Ronda Rousey’s Comeback & How To Watch Her Epic Return

Courtesy of YouTube

She’s baaaaaaaack! After more than a year away, Ronda Rousey will return to the octagon for ‘UFC 207’ to face Amanda Nunes for the Women’s bantamweight championship. This is the definition of a ‘can’t miss’ fight so find out when it’s going down and how to watch.

When and where is UFC 207 taking place?

After losing the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship to Holly Holm, 35, at UFC 193, Ronda Rousey, 29, will try to win the title back when she faces current champion, Amanda Nunes, 28, at UFC 207. The Dec. 30 event will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, naturally. The main card, which features four other fights, begins at 10:00 PM ET / 7:00 PM PT.

How can I watch UFC 207 and Ronda’s comeback?

Like all UFC events, this can only be watched via Pay-Per-View. Check your local cable provider for all the details. If fight fans want to end 2016 along with their fellow UFC fanatics, they can find a local bar showing the event via the UFC Bars locater.

Who’s going to win between Amanda and Ronda?

While the odds are always shifting, as of Dec. 29, Ronda was the favorite to beat Amanda and regain the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Title, according to SB Nation. However, Ronda was also expected to defeat Holly and keep her undefeated streak intact. Ronda hasn’t faced Amanda before, and “The Lioness” has won her last four fights – including upsetting Miesha Tate, 30, at UFC 200 to win the title.

Some think that Ronda’s passion for fighting has been extinguished with that one devastating loss. “I have a strong hunch [Amanda] will successfully defend her title via TKO,” Brian Mazquite wrote for Forbes, adding that “the former champion will realize once and for all that she’s had it in this sport.”

What other fights are on the main card?

The other co-headlining fight will see “The Dominator” Dominick Cruz, 31, defend the Men’s Bantamweight championship against Cory “No Love” Garbrandt, 25. Whoever wins that match may have to deal with the winner of the T.J. Dillashaw, 30, vs. John Lineker fight, as these two bantamweights will go toe-to-toe during the event.

T.J. is expected to use his speed to outsmart John’s devastating fists, but if he decides to throw hands with John, expect T.J. to end his night staring up at the ceiling. The “Stun Gun” Don Hyun Kim, 35, will meet Tarec Saffiedine, 30, in a welterweight match, while Louis Smolka, 25, and Ray Borg, 23, will compete in a Flyweight fight.

