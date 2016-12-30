George Michael’s Autopsy Ruled ‘Inconclusive’ — Why Is His Death So Mysterious?

REX Shutterstock

After George Michael sadly passed on Christmas day 2016, there are new details, or lack there of, surrounding his tragic death. The singer’s autopsy is reportedly ‘unexplained’ at this time, according to a new claim.

George Michael‘s death has become a mystery, according to TMZ, Dec. 30, who claims the autopsy came up “inconclusive” as to his cause of death. The singer died on Christmas day 2016, at the age of 53, his rep confirmed to BBC. Law enforcement says there will be more tests performed to determine why Michael died in his sleep on Dec. 25, as reported by the site. They also learned that the medical examiner would perform toxicology tests.

At the time of George’s passing, there were no suspicious circumstances in his death, according to police. And, there was no evidence Michael had overdosed, according to sources who spoke with TMZ. However, law enforcement calls the singer’s death, “unexplained but not suspicious,” as reported by the site. Hmm…

George struggled with drug use for years in the past. Months before his devastating passing, he struggled with his weight, the site says. They even obtained photos from Sept. 2016 in England, where George appears almost unrecognizable. You can see the shocking photos, here.

Regardless of this report that there’s no apparent reason why George died, his manager confirmed that he passed due to heart failure, as reported by the Hollywood Reporter, Dec. 25. So, what’s actually going on here?

The sad news of George’s death came just hours after an ambulance arrived at his home on Christmas afternoon in Oxfordshire, England. George’s boyfriend Fadi Fawaz, found him “dead in bed,” he told Daily Mail. So sad.

