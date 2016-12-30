Check out these fab sisters having a blast together! Bella and Gigi Hadid perform their own version of Nicki Minaj’s ‘Starships’ and you can watch the sisters have their sexy karaoke moment here!

How cute are the Hadid sisters? Bella Hadid, 20, walked in her first Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show and was about to sing a little Nicki Minaj in celebration, but her sister Gigi, 21, could not just stand by and watch. Next thing you know, both sisters were belting out “Starships” like they were doing karaoke in the car and not about to rock a catwalk.

“Are you ready for this, Gigi,” Bella taunted her sister before Gigi yelled from off camera, “I know the whole rap!” Bella jokingly tried to keep Gigi from joining, “So do I! You’re not coming in.” One pouty face from Gigi later and the Hadid sisters sat down to jam out together. Aw!

Big sister Gigi was so proud to walk in the Victoria Secret Fashion Show with Bella when it was taped in Paris on November 30. “I am so proud of [Bella] for getting this show because she worked so hard,” Gigi said in a interview as she teared up. “For us to be able to do it together, and be the first sisters in the show, we’re really, really honored.” Gigi and Bella marked the special occasion with loads of hugs and happy tears. “This is us happy. We’re a really emotional family,” Bella said about the experience.

Even after amazing audiences with at the VS Fashion Show, the Hadid sisters have continued to show off their impressive model skills. Gigi appeared in the Christmas Eve LOVE Advent Calendar in a matching pink lingerie set and she looked incredible. Meanwhile Bella took in some rays on the beach with Emily Ratajkowski, 25. The two lounged in black bikinis in the sand while vacationing in the Bahamas. Get it girls!

