‘Beauty & The Beast’: Listen To Emma Watson Sing ‘Something There’

She’s incredible! A snippet of Emma Watson singing in ‘Beauty & The Beast’ has been revealed, and it’s everything. In the audio, Emma is singing the classic ‘Something There’ as the beloved Belle. Click to LISTEN!

This is every Beauty & The Beast fan’s dream come true. Our first listen of Emma Watson singing as Belle has arrived, and it’s better than anything we could have ever imagined. Emma is singing “Something There” from the movie, when Belle starts to realize she has feelings for the Beast.

“True that he’s no prince charming,” Emma sings. “But there’s something in him that I simply didn’t see.” She sounds perfect singing the Alan Menken and Howard Ashman song.

The audio was first shared on Instagram by a fan who recorded the audio from a Hasbro Belle doll she got from Toys “R” Us. Jack Morrissey, a Beauty & The Beast producer, reposted the audio and added this caption: “Well there it is, straight from the shelves at Toys R’ Us…”

The live-action Beauty & The Beast will hit theaters on March 17, 2017. The movie also stars Dan Stevens as the Beast, Ewan McGregor as Lumiere, Ian McKellen as Cogsworth, Luke Evans as Gaston, Josh Gad as Le Fou and Emma Thompson as Mrs. Potts.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Emma Watson’s singing voice? Let us know!