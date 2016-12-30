Drake & Jennifer Lopez Crowned Prom King & Queen At Ball — Watch Adorable Video

Ready to swoon? We told you Drake and Jennifer Lopez are getting closer, and now there is video evidence. On Dec. 30, the singers headed to a Winter Wonderland Prom together and were captured in fan videos being crowned king and queen! Yes, this is your late Christmas gift.

Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, are definitely goals. The two headed to some sort of prom, according to these fan videos, and not only did they kiss and dance the night away, they also were crowned king and queen and let’s be honest — they are. Watch one of the fan videos below — the crowning happens around :15 seconds in. When they’re crowned, he’s even leaning in and kissing her cheek. Seriously, they are SO cute.

The pair have been seemingly getting closer and closer over the past couple of weeks, posting a super cute PDA photo on post of their Instagram accounts on Dec. 28. An insider close to the pair recently told HollywoodLife.com that while their relationship just started as a friendship and a connection through music, it’s developed into more.

“They spent hours and hours talking — talking about everything until the wee hours of the morning,” the source told us. “That’s when Jennifer started to look at Drake differently. She saw this vulnerable, tender side to him that made her heart melt.” She’s also not worried at all about the age difference — and he’s not at all, either.

“He likes that she’s older and more mature,” our source said. “He thinks she’s the sexiest woman he’s ever been with and is completely infatuated with her.” People magazine is also reporting that she is “smitten” with him as he’s “very charming” and “treats Jen with lots of respect.”

