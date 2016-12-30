Drake & J.Lo’s Sexy Song Collaboration Revealed? — Listen Closely

OMG! Did we just hear Jennifer Lopez and Drake’s highly anticipated collaboration? One Twitter user posted a video, Dec. 30, of the two dancing to a track that sounded exactly like their voices making beautiful music together. But, you can be the judge of that! Listen here!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, is that you?! After the rumored couple were crowned the King and Queen of a Winter Wonderland Ball they attended, Dec. 29, fans videos captured them dancing to a song that sounded a lot like their teased about collaboration! Take a close listen, above!

But, before you get excited, we have to note that this epic song has not been confirmed to be the voices of Drake and J.Lo. If you listen very carefully, although it sounds like their vocals, the lyrics are the same as the hit song “Superman” by Black Coffee. Hmm…

Wait a goddamn minute… aint that the beat to Black Coffee's Superman? 🤔 https://t.co/6EeVHRPjKQ — Diego Dan$o™ (@OhYeahGuy) December 30, 2016

However, this fan (below), appeared to be at the Winter Formal where the couple displayed some steamy PDA, and they tweeted a video of the song as well. The user captioned the clip, “Y’all hear that collab playing in the background though..” SO, what’s really going on here?

Drake and J Lo last night at the Winter Wonderland Prom. (Y'all hear that collab playing in the background though..👀) pic.twitter.com/rshogtslGx — Word On Road (@WordOnRd) December 30, 2016

Some fans are also speculating that Drake and J.Lo created an incredible remake of “Superman” by Black Coffee. Do you think that’s true?

Jennifer and Drake have yet to officially confirm if their close relationship is more than friends, but their latest social media photos and their kissing PDA at their Dec. 29th prom paints a pretty romantic picture. The rumored couple were grinding on each other at the event and they even shared a sweet slow dance! SO cute!

The romance rumors began to surround Drake and J.Lo in early Dec. 2016, when he scored tickets to her All I have Las Vegas show, twice in one month! After that, things seemed to have gotten pretty serious, very quickly! To two have reportedly been enjoying intimate dinners and much more. All we know is that “Jenny From The Block” canceled her NYE’s appearance in Miami, so it looks like she’s free to ring in 2017 with Drizzy at Hakkasan! We’ll just have to wait and see!

We’ve reached out to both Drake and J.Lo’s reps for comment.

