If you weren’t convinced Drake and Jennifer Lopez were an item before, this might do the trick! The music superstars attended a Winter Wonderland Prom party on Dec. 29, and videos from inside the bash show them packing on major PDA on the dance floor. Watch here!

Hot couple alert! Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, couldn’t keep their hands off each other while at a makeshift prom on Dec. 29, and they are officially the new definition of #RelationshipGoals. While at the party, the new couple danced with each other like crazy — from sexy grinding to even slow dancing — and at one point, they even kissed on the lips!

It’s unclear what exactly this event was, but from the videos fellow attendees uploaded to Instagram, it looked like a great time. Drake and J.Lo were even named King and Queen at the prom, which was reportedly hosted by Jen! The sexy singer looked incredible in a short, sequined dress with her hair pulled back in curls, while Drizzy looked more dapper than ever in his black tux. How cute are these two!?

These sexy new videos come after the pair posted a cuddly pic to Instagram on Dec. 28, in which she’s lying on him and his arms are wrapped around her. Still, some fans were still convinced that these two hanging out was only because they’re collaborating on new music together — but this new PDA-filled development makes it pretty clear that there’s more going on.

Romance rumors about Drake and J.Lo first surfaced in early December when he attended her Las Vegas show, and they certainly seem to have gotten serious pretty quickly. We know Jen recently cancelled her New Year’s appearance in Miami, and Drizzy will be at Hakkasan on Dec. 31…so perhaps she’ll be joining him for a kiss at midnight?!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Drake and J.Lo as a couple?