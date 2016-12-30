Drake & Jennifer Lopez PDA The ‘Real Thing’? You Can See The ‘Spark’ — Expert Says

Courtesy of Snapchat

After watching Jennifer Lopez and Drake grind and kiss on the dance floor at a Winter Wonderland Prom party on Dec. 29, we couldn’t help but wonder whether their romance is all an act. HollywoodLife.com spoke with renowned body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass, who gave us the inside scoop on these two lovebirds.

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Drake, 30, didn’t hold back their feelings for each other while grinding and slow dancing at a prom themed party on Dec. 29. Was the PDA for a music video or are the sexy stars really falling for each other? “This is real. What they have for each other are real feelings. J.Lo is enjoying herself too much on the dance floor for it not to be real,” well-respected body language expert Dr. Lillian Glass tell HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Her mouth is open, her eyes are squinched and the apple of her cheeks are raised. This all shows that what she is feeling for Drake is very real. Also her bottom is matching his grind.” Ooh la la!

In addition to sharing a sweet kiss in the video, J.Lo and Drake looked crazy about each other on the dance floor. “When they are slow dancing, they are both in sync, and she turns her head like she wants to kiss him. She sort of initiates it. She feels way too comfortable in his arms for it not to be real,” Dr. Glass explains. “She feels very secure in his arms.” Awe!

But what about Drake — could he be fooling us all? “Drake is a very particular guy. He’s a very sensitive and real guy. He’s not the type of guy to fake it,” says Dr. Glass. “Even if they were filming a music video, this is real. You can feel the spark of the chemistry between them.” That’s for sure.

As we told you earlier, J.Lo and Drake’s friendship blossomed into a romance while in the recording studio. “It just started with the two of them brainstorming on music,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They spent hours and hours talking — talking about everything until the wee hours of the morning. That’s when Jennifer started to look at Drake differently. She saw this vulnerable, tender side to him that made her heart melt.” We love it!

HollywoodLifers, do YOU think J.Lo and Drake really have feelings for each other?

