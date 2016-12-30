Drake’s ‘Infatuated’ With Jennifer Lopez: Why Their Age Difference Is A Turn On

What’s a little 17 year age gap when you’re involved with a woman as hot as Jennifer Lopez? HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVE details on how Drake has completely fallen for J Lo and is totally turned on by the fact that she’s older than him.

We’re still trying to wrap our heads around Dra-Lo being a thing, as Drake, 30, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, keep showing us hints that they’re growing closer and closer. For the Toronto rapper, he’s already a goner. “He’s crazy about her and has been telling friends she’s the one,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. Drizzy has been working hard at wooing Jen by hitting up her Vegas concerts and squiring her to private parties, and all that charm paid off on Dec. 27 she was seen romantically cuddling in his arms in an Instagram photo they both shared!

Normally a 17 year age gap — especially when it’s the woman who is older — would probably kill most romances, but for the OVO king it’s a total turn on. “The age difference actually works in their favor. He likes that she’s older and more mature. He thinks she’s the sexist woman he’s ever been with and is completely infatuated with her.” It probably helps that at 47, J Lo is at her maximum hotness, it’s like she’s reverse aging! Any man would be crazy not to fall for her.

It is a little crazy when you put their ages in perspective though. In 1999 when Jennifer released her first album On the 6 and was dating P. Diddy, 47, Drake was just a 13-year-old. We’re imagining a teenage Drake growing up with a total crush on J Lo, and it’s got to be completely surreal to him that now he actually has her! Now we’ve got out fingers crossed that she shows up at Las Vegas’ Hakkasan on New Years Eve where Drizzy is hosting a party and plants a great big kiss on him at midnight. That would totally get 2017 off to the sexiest start!

