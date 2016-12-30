Donald Trump Praises Putin After Obama’s Retaliation For Russian Hacking

REX/Shutterstock

Good grief! Donald Trump has riled up a whole lot of Americans by heaping praise on Russian leader Vladimir Putin. After he tweeted Dec. 30 about how ‘smart’ the dictator is for not responding to President Obama’s sanctions over hacking, voters totally flipped out! Read their tweets here.

It always seems like Donald Trump, 70, is trying to troll the American people with his incessant love for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, 64, but he really is a big fan. The President-Elect caused voters to freak out after he tweeted that, “I always knew he was very smart!” when Vlad didn’t take a swift response to President Obama expelling Russian diplomats over the U.S. election hacking scandal. Ugh! Are you kidding us Donald? His compliment was a total middle finger to our president’s bold and needed response to let the Russians know that what they did was completely unacceptable.

Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was very smart! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2016

Donald has proven he’s completely dismissive of both the FBI and CIA’s’ proof that Russian hackers acted to sway the U.S. Presidential election in his favor, and even said that “We need to move on to bigger and better things,” in regards to Obama’s actions Dec. 29. Umm, what could be bigger than a hostile foreign country trying to mess with our political system illegally? Needless to say, voters took to Twitter to vent their outrage.

OK so we've had a hostile Russian takeover of our gov't and Trump is rubbing our noses in it. Is that what's happening here? https://t.co/Dq03rhs3uu — Elliott Lusztig (@ezlusztig) December 30, 2016

V. Putin is Donald Trump's pimp. PEOTUS will praise a man that literally has his opponents,and other citizens murdered.Such a traitor to USA — Sloan Ashton (@Ashton7Sloan) December 30, 2016

Of course V.Putin is smart. That's why he wanted a dodo bird to lead US. https://t.co/HsOGrepm4S — lcrafton (@marykay_lcraft) December 30, 2016

Great move on delay (by V. Putin) – I always knew he was super cool. Promised I could drive his car in exchange for Melania & our nuke codes — Donald J Trump (@TinyHandsDonnie) December 30, 2016

Calling Trump the next Hitler is wrong. Since he proved today that he's V. Putin's lackey, Trump is definitely more of a Mussolini. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) December 30, 2016

V. Putin is trying to destroy America! Trump is a puppet in his long term plan to restore the soviet union! — Resist Fuhrer Trump (@PrezHillary17) December 30, 2016

V. Putin is suspected to have ordered the murders of nearly a dozen of his political opponents. Most were shot by hit men. One was poisoned. https://t.co/3rMoL2VkX0 — Keith Buckhout (@KeithBuckhout) December 30, 2016

Remember that V. Putin is a dictator, so Donald Trump should not support him https://t.co/nLAKEWHpnB — Marta Hostalrich (@HostalrichMarta) December 30, 2016

Whatever dirt "V. Putin" & the Russian mafia have on Trump, it must be scandalous. Putin pissed on the US & Trump thanked him for it. — The Dark Angel (@DarkAngel_USA) December 30, 2016

remember when Donald Trump congratulated Russia on hacking an American election and pretty much nobody gave a shit and we're fucked? — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) December 30, 2016

Some people are even pointing out how Vladimir could be “playing” Donald and he’s a total fool to believe their bromance is real. Since they haven’t met — that we know of — Donald sure seems to be completely enamored with one of the U.S.’s most longstanding enemies, and Vlad could just be leaning back and laughing.

Wondering if V.Putin is playing D. Trump? — Elizabeth (@bostonbeach2478) December 30, 2016

Everyone — EVERYONE — seems to realize Putin is playing Trump for a fool except Trump and his followers. https://t.co/gdFAramEO8 — Jonathan Riley (@JonRiley7) December 30, 2016

V. Putin clearly much smarter than the @realDonaldTrump — Dietrich Schmidt (@dietric) December 30, 2016

