Donald Trump Praises Putin After Obama’s Retaliation For Russian Hacking

Good grief! Donald Trump has riled up a whole lot of Americans by heaping praise on Russian leader Vladimir Putin. After he tweeted Dec. 30 about how ‘smart’ the dictator is for not responding to President Obama’s sanctions over hacking, voters totally flipped out! Read their tweets here.
It always seems like Donald Trump, 70, is trying to troll the American people with his incessant love for Russian leader Vladimir Putin, 64, but he really is a big fan. The President-Elect caused voters to freak out after he tweeted that, “I always knew he was very smart!” when Vlad didn’t take a swift response to President Obama expelling Russian diplomats over the U.S. election hacking scandal. Ugh! Are you kidding us Donald? His compliment was a total middle finger to our president’s bold and needed response to let the Russians know that what they did was completely unacceptable.
Donald has proven he’s completely dismissive of both the FBI and CIA’s’ proof that Russian hackers acted to sway the U.S. Presidential election in his favor, and even said that “We need to move on to bigger and better things,” in regards to Obama’s actions Dec. 29. Umm, what could be bigger than a hostile foreign country trying to mess with our political system illegally? Needless to say, voters took to Twitter to vent their outrage.
Some people are even pointing out how Vladimir could be “playing” Donald and he’s a total fool to believe their bromance is real. Since they haven’t met — that we know of — Donald sure seems to be completely enamored with one of the U.S.’s most longstanding enemies, and Vlad could just be leaning back and laughing.
HollywoodLifers, does it upset you when Donald heaps praise on Vladimir Putin? Do you think he should be taking the Russians hacking of our election more seriously?
