Debbie Reynolds’ Haunting Confession: I Couldn’t Survive Outliving My Child

REX/Shutterstock

Three years before her death, Debbie Reynolds admitted that her ‘greatest fear’ in life was outliving one of her children. Of course, the icon did outlive her daughter Carrie Fisher by only one day, and this just makes it even more heartbreaking.

“It’s not natural to outlive your child. This has always been my greatest fear,” Debbie Reynolds wrote in her memoir, Unsinkable in 2013, via Telegraph. “Too many mothers have lost their children, for thousands of different reasons… I don’t know if I could survive that.”

Her daughter Carrie Fisher actually wrote the forward for the autobiography, ending it with “I’ll stop here so you can go and enjoy reading her story as much as I enjoyed reading it and contributing my colorful, and at times, annoying part of it. After all I’m her daughter and her neighbor, and I have custody of her granddaughter,” she wrote. “So hoist this introductory anchor and cruise down memory lane with Debbie, a journey flooded with extraordinary anecdotes from an extraordinary woman. I oughta know.”

Carrie Fisher passed away on Dec. 27 after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to LAX a few days prior. The following day, Debbie had a stroke while planning her daughter’s funeral, taking her life as well.

“She went to be with Carrie. In fact, those were the last words that she spoke this morning,” Debbie’s son Todd Fisher told E! News. “More specifically, she said that she really, she was under a lot of stress.” He also added that Carrie “held it together beautifully, obviously, for the last couple of days but she was under a lot of emotion and stress from the loss [of Carrie] and it’s pretty much what triggered this event.”

Our thoughts are with the Fisher and Lourd family during this time.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.