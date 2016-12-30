‘Flip Or Flop’: Christina El Moussa Hugs BF’s Daughter — Spending NYE Without Tarek?

Courtesy of Instagram

Such a warm embrace! ‘Flip Or Flop’ star Christina El Moussa hugged her rumored boyfriend’s daughter on Dec. 30, proving they’re getting closer! This comes shortly after she announced her split from Tarek, so does this mean she’ll be spending NYE without her ex and the kids?

It appears as though Christina El Moussa, 33, is doing just fine without her Flip Or Flop husband, Tarek, 35. The reality star and her new rumored beau, Gary Anderson, seem to be getting more serious, since she even posed for a photo with his daughter in Park City, Utah on Dec. 30. In the pic, she can be seen smiling from ear-to-ear while holding a glass of champagne, celebrating the holiday season with style. It’s unclear whether Gary tagged along for the getaway or if Christina and his daughter are just great friends, but this could be their first trip as a group!

So, will she spend NYE with her new beau? Fans have been speculating about Christina’s romantic entanglements, ever since she and Tarek announced they were splitting to “reevaluate” their marriage and professional life on Dec. 12. Around the same time, there was talk that she was already seeing Gary! He first came into contact with his rumored lady while serving as a contractor for the famous couple, when they were still together. This will definitely be an adjustment period, since Flip Or Flop was also cancelled on Dec. 19, marking the end of an era!

New episodes are currently being filmed to meet the needs of the initial contract, but when that’s completed, it’s over, E! reports. Tarek and Christina were together for seven years after officially tying the knot in 2009. They reportedly called it quits May 2016, but announced their separation later. However, the two remain legally married at this time. The HGTV stars gave a statement that said they’ve decided to separate while working on their marriage. Luckily, Tarek and Christina are focused on amicably co-parenting their two children, so they’ll definitely do their best!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Christina and Gary will spend NYE together?

