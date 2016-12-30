Charlie Sheen & Ted Cruz 2020: See Charlie’s Plea To Be Running Mates

REX/Shutterstock

Is this better or worse than Donald Trump? Charlie Sheen and Ted Cruz will be running mates in the 2020 presidential election, which sounds like another walking nightmare for the United States. Check out the actor’s shocking tweet, here!

If Donald Trump can wiggle his way into the Oval Office, what’s to stop any other celebrity from doing the same? It appears the business mogul has started a domino effect, convincing other washed up TV stars that they too can become the next president. Up for contention in 2020 are Charlie Sheen, 51, and Ted Cruz, 46…and Kanye West is somewhere in that mix as well. The Money Talks actor posted a tweet on Dec. 30, writing, “Come on Ted, in four years we can unseat this guy. You bring the awesome, I’ll bring the winning.”

We’re honestly speechless right now. We don’t know whether to cry or laugh. We don’t know if this is better or worse than having Donald as president. We. Just. Don’t. Know. Anything. Charlie is just as much as a wild card, who’s also known for his crazy rants and tirades. Like the Apprentice host, the former Two And A Half Men star doesn’t have any political experience, is a loose canon, and has said his fair share of racist, sexist stuff. And don’t even get us started on Ted…

It’s kind of a good thing that Ted wants to get rid of Donald in 2020, but he’s JUST AS BAD — IF NOT WORSE! As a Canadian, the politician is technically an American immigrant, yet he wants to deport 12 million undocumented immigrants. He would launch a total war on the female reproductive system as he’s 100% against abortion, even if its from rape! AND, he has no barrier when it comes to mixing religion and politics, so say goodbye to gay marriage. This is so, so bad.

HollywoodLifers, would you ever vote for Charlie and Ted?!

