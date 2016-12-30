Conor Kennedy, Shailene Woodley & More Celebs Who Got Arrested In 2016

REX/Shutterstock/AP Images/Courtesy of Morton County Sheriff Department/YouTube/Courtesy of CNN

Yikes! Some of your favorite celebs may want to remember 2016, and some may want to kiss it goodbye! It was a year of ups and downs for stars like actress, Shailene Woodley, singer, Trey Songz, and more. Check out all of the celebs who had run-ins with the law this year…

2016, what a year, huh? It’s definitely been an interesting and historic year, with Donald Trump‘s election victory and all of the shocking celebrity deaths. We don’t know about you, but we’re ready for 2017 to be over, and we’re sure Trey Songz, 32, Shailene Woodley, 25, Conor Kennedy, 22, and many more celebs feel the same! See all of the stars who were arrested in 2016 in our gallery above!

It’s hard to stay in order since so many celebs may have acted a bit naughtier than we expected this year, but let’s start with the most recent arrest buzz involving Trey. The rapper was reportedly arrested Dec. 28, at his concert in Detroit. You might be wondering how someone can possibly get arrested at their own concert. Well, someone at the venue apparently told Trey his set was going too long, and he did not like that. So, he promised to “go crazy” if his mic was cut off, and he delivered on that promise. The singer was caught on a fan shot video destroying the stage and he was allegedly arrested for resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property. Not a good way to end the year, right?

Notorious good girl, Taylor Swift, 27, apparently had the opposite taste in men at one point, because her ex, Conor Kennedy was arrested Dec. 29, after allegedly punching a man in the head 5 times! OMG. Conor was reportedly in Aspen, Colorado, when a nasty bar right apparently broke out. Tay and Conor dated a few years back, and she may be happy that ship sailed…

Next up, Shailene. Honestly, this one came as a bit of a shock since she’s such a sweet, giving star. Well, before you go thinking the worst of the Divergent actress, she was actually arrested in Oct. 2016 for criminal trespassing after she took part in a 100-person protest on the Standing Rock Indian Reservation in South Dakota. Shailene was on on a construction site for a controversial pipeline project. Her mom actually documented the chaotic moment on camera and TMZ obtained the footage. Take a look. We have to say, she looks stunning, per usual, in her mug. Let us note, that in the video Shailene admits that the protest was peaceful.

And, that’s not all! Comedian Kat Williams, 45, had his fair share of trouble throughout 2016. The music artist was booked in Sept. 2016 for an incident involving him throwing a cell phone.

We’re glad 2016 is coming to a close and everyone can start fresh in 2017! But, if you’re trying to catch up on the craziest celeb news of this past year, take a look through our gallery of who was arrested in 2016, above!

