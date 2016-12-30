Casper Smart Convinced J.Lo Will Take Him Back: Drake Romance Is A ‘Joke’

We may be shipping Drake and Jennifer Lopez like crazy…but her ex, Casper Smart, is NOT! In fact, he’s certain the relationship won’t last, and thinks that when it ends, Jen will run right back into his arms, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Get the scoop here!

Casper Smart, 29, and Jennifer Lopez, 47, have broken up and gotten back together before, but is the chance for that over this time around now that she’s cozying up to Drake, 30?! The pro dancer sure doesn’t think so!

“Casper is skeptical about Jennifer and Drake’s romance,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He thinks this is a bit of a joke and he’s seen this all before. Since he and Jennifer have broken up and gotten back together so many times over the years, he has little faith that any romance with Drake is real. He’s seen J.Lo have many flings, but her love for Casper has always been real, and she always comes back to him. Casper is being patient while she gets this out of her system, but he feels like, in time, J.Lo will be back in his arms where she belongs.”

Many fans are also convinced that the Drake/J.Lo relationship is just a fling, but the latest videos of them tell a much different story. The hot new couple attended a Winter Wonderland prom on Dec. 29, and they were PDAing all over the place! From grinding to slow dancing and even kissing on the lips, it definitely seems like those two can’t get enough of one another.

Plus, they’ve already made the relationship Instagram official by posting a photo of them cozying up to one another on their respective accounts, so this one is all but orally confirmed by the pair in our books. Looks like Casper’s going to just have to wait patiently for now!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Jennifer will go back to Casper if her and Drake end things?