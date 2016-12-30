Cara Delevingne Sweetly Kisses Kendall Jenner For ‘Love’ Magazine — See Pic

Courtesy of LOVE Magazine

So adorable! Cara Delevingne planted a friendly little kiss on Kendall Jenner’s cheek while posing for the cover of ‘Love’ magazine, and it’s the cutest thing we’ve ever seen! See the pic here.

Wow. We knew Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner were friends, but we had no idea they had such a fond appreciation for each other! While posing for the cover of Love Magazine, Cara gently kissed Kendall’s cheek, and the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star looked very happy to receive the sign of affection. Can you blame her?! Cara is adorable.

Cara also recently suffered a major heartbreak — she and St. Vincent split in October 2016 — so we’re happy to see she has a friend like Kendall to lean on.

As for Kendall’s love life, she was recently spotted vacationing with Justin Bieber. But are they dating? Nope. “Justin and Kendall are simply friends, nothing more, and it’s nothing romantic,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They enjoy each other’s company and have a lot of friends in common so they get to hang out together often. It was no big deal for her to jump on a plane with him for a quick trip for a few days.”

Aw, cute! We can only imagine Kendall would do the same with Cara. Just look at how happy they are together — and comfortable! They clearly have a special relationship with each other. It’s almost undeniable!

Anyway, we love this cover and can’t wait to pick up a copy! If you want your own copy of the February issue, the magazine will hit stands in January 2017.

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of this sweet new pic of Cara Delevingne and Kendall Jenner? Tell us below.

