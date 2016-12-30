Blac Chyna’s New Year’s Resolution Is To Love Rob Kardashian Like Never Before

Courtesy of Instagram

2016 is coming to an end and there are two people who couldn’t be happier: Rob Kardashian and fiancee Blac Chyna. HollywoodLife.com is EXCLUSIVELY reporting that Chyna’s making some drastic resolutions and one is to love Rob like never before. Read on for all the details!

Rob Kardashian, 29, and Blac Chyna, 28, could use a fresh start. After countless fights and arguments that ultimately led Rob to the hospital on Dec. 28, Chyna’s turning over a new leaf and making sure her new year begins much much better than how 2016 is ending.

“Chyna can’t believe the end of her year was such a disaster. It was supposed to be the happiest time of her life, especially since Dream [Kardashian] was born, but instead it was filled with so much drama and tension and she majorly regrets fighting with Rob,” a source close to the mother of two told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “In 2017, she’s going to argue less, listen more, work harder on her career and show Kris [Jenner] and Rob’s sisters she doesn’t need to ride their coattails by using their last name,” the source continued. “And, she’s going to love Rob like he’s never been loved before.”

Chyna may also have to come to the realization that her 15 minutes of television fame may be coming to an end faster than she imagined! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Rob no longer wants to film their Rob & Chyna reality television show. “He doesn’t want to do the show anymore, he just wants to live his life with Chyna and Dream and not have to worry about doing a TV show,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “He is stressed and not out of the woods with all his issues and he would rather have them not broadcasted to the world.”

