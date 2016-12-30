Azealia Banks Reveals Graphic Blood & Feather Covered Closet — Watch Video If You Dare

What in the world? Azealia Banks showed off her graphic blood and feather covered closet on Dec. 30, where she allegedly has been sacrificing chickens. The outspoken rapper is known for her wild antics, but this one may take the cake. Watch the crazy clip if you dare.

We really hope Azealia Banks, 25, is trolling her followers hard right now. The female MC took to Instagram with what may be her most bizarre video ever on Dec. 30, where she shows off her graphic blood and feather covered closet. In the clip, she can be seen wearing a pair of goggles, before making the strange confession that she’s been allegedly sacrificing chickens for the past three years. She walks over to the disheveled area saying, “The amount of crap that’s about to come off my floor right now guys, oh my god. Three years worth of Brujería. Yes, you know I gotta scrape all this sh*t up. I got my sandblaster. It’s about to go down. Real witches do real things.”

it makes sense that 2016 ends with us finding out that azealia banks has been sacrificing chickens in her closet for 3 years — chelsey (@chlsymthws) December 30, 2016

i come back to twitter after napping and apparently #AzealiaBanks has been sacrificing chickens for three years in her home? what is? — pearce🎄☃ (@swiftyfan6) December 30, 2016

logs on to twitter hears azealia banks is sacrificing chickens logs off twitter — 🌚☕️ (@saddest_boy) December 30, 2016

PSA: Twitter User azealiabanks is sacrificing chickens in her closet. Please don't let them get away with this — Alan (@ActionAlan) December 30, 2016

Her fans didn’t know what to make of her video, taking to social media to voice their confusion and shock. One person wrote, “So Azealia Banks has been fw Brujería for the past 3 years and nevertheless took nothing but L’s..stick with God people.” Meanwhile, another was worried about the rapper joking about allegedly doing witch craft. The user named Brown Chyna added, “Y’all can keep disrespecting Brujería and see where that leads you…i know better!” Azealia brazenly claimed to use blood for magical purposes and power tools to clean up the mess. Yikes!

Shortly after Azealia’s video made it’s rounds, her name began trending on Twitter, since people obviously couldn’t believe their eyes. However, not everyone was blown away by her big reveal. One wrote, “Azealia Banks is sandblasting 3 years worth of blood and feathers off her floor from sacrificing chickens and i can’t stop laughing,” with another concluding, “it makes sense that 2016 ends with us finding out that azealia banks has been sacrificing chickens in her closet for 3 years.”

