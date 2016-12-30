REX/Shutterstock

Hmm, did they or didn’t they? Now that Adele is rocking a seriously stunning band on her left ring finger, does that mean that she and boyfriend Simon Konecki secretly tied the knot over the holidays? Click inside to see her ring!

Has Adele, 28, been made into a blushing bride just in time for 2017? The mother of one was out and about with her adorable son, Angelo, 4, on Thursday, December 29, shopping at a Party City in Los Angeles, California. Adele was all smiles in the photos, and was even spotted picking up champagne bottle-shaped balloons at the store, reports DailyMail. Something to celebrate, Adele, or just prepping for New Year’s Eve? Hmm!

However, this isn’t the first time that Adele has fueled marriage rumors. Shortly after Christmas, the “Hello” singer stepped out dressed in all-black rocking the band-style ring for the very first time, which led fans to believe that maybe she and Simon Konecki had finally tied the knot. Click HERE to see pics of Adele’s ring debut!

Here’s what fans were saying on Twitter after first seeing the stunning new ring:

Hey @Adele are you married or no? — Veronica (@veronica_adele1) December 28, 2016

So, the jury is still out on whether or not Adele is a “Mrs.” now — but hopefully she’ll let us know sooner rather than later! After all, no one loves their fans more than Adele does, so she definitely wouldn’t want to lead them astray.

