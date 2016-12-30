We know — 2016 has not been good to most; some would call it a horror movie. So many in fact, that one YouTube user created an entire two-minute movie trailer for ‘2016: The Movie.’ And yes, it’s actually pretty scary.

What starts on 2015’s New Years Eve turned into a very dark 2016. Sound familiar? In the trailer, posted by Friend Dog Studios’ YouTube channel, we meet a new couple who move to a new home to start their life together. Naturally, it all goes wrong when everything goes wrong. You guys will love this.

“It’s like things you never expect are happening everywhere,” a guy tells his girlfriend over FaceTime. With that, we get a flash of David Bowie, Gene Wilder, and Muhammad Ali. There’s also some sort of killer mixed in there with a black sheet over its head that just reads “2016.” This is definitely very up to date, as it also mentions George Michael, and features a voice over saying, “We lost Leia. This ends now.”

It wasn’t all death though — the trailer also featured the leading lady with a bloody hand after her phone exploded (LOL Galaxy), and a comment about the shooting of a gorilla (Harambe). Naturally, they then say what you never say in horror movies, “It’s not like it can get any worse.”

And with that, a very scary Donald Trump pops up. The trailer ends with a super creepy cover of “Auld Lang Syne,” and the cast ready to kill someone or something that is causing all of this tragedy. Of course, people are raving over the video, created by Brian Huther, Ben Auxier, and Seth Macchi. The video that was posted on Dec. 28, already has over 400,000 views!

