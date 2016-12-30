TV In 2016: Biggest Reveal, Best Show You’re Not Watching & 16 More Superlatives

Image Courtesy of NBC, Fox, Instagram, Netflix

Another day in 2016, another ‘best of’ list. This time, we’ve come up with some categories you didn’t think of — like Best Surprise. And no, not surprise plot line but more like a character you weren’t thinking could pull it off… and totally did.

We won’t make you wait for the gallery for that one — best surprise goes (female) goes to Miley Cyrus as a judge on The Voice. I won’t lie — when it was announced, I was skeptical that she wouldn’t be able to fill the shoes of Christina Aguilera or Gwen Stefani. But not only was she an awesome judge, she was actually really entertaining and fun to watch!

In the male department, it has to go to David Schwimmer who everyone was very worried about playing the role of the late Robert Kardashian in American Crime Story: People V OJ. However, he took on the look, the voice, the mannerisms and really gave a stellar performance.

When it comes to TV shows, I also gave some love to some that aren’t talked about enough — like the best show on TV that you should be watching but you aren’t: Pitch. It hasn’t yet been picked up for a second season, regardless of its end on a cliffhanger, but the writing, the acting, and the direction is spot on and beautifully done.

Another category recognizes the reality show that’s still on and you probably forgot about, which goes to The Challenge on MTV. Last season’s Rivals III had a crazy ending and trust me, next season is going to be really really good. I know, it’s been on forever, but MTV really knows how to keep it fresh.

