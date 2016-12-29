Keion Carpenter: 5 Things To Know About The Former NFL Safety Who Passed Away

REX/Shutterstock

This is so sad. Former NFL safety Keion Carpenter died at the age of 39 after falling into a coma on Dec. 29. He may be gone, but here’s everything you need to know about the star. Get the scoop.

Keion Carpenter was tragically pronounced dead in the early morning of Dec. 29, at Jackson South Community Hospital in Miami, Florida. The former NFL player passed away after suddenly collapsing into a coma during a family vacation. He may be most famous for playing in the league, but we’ve got you covered with some fast facts about the late athlete here.

1. Keion first signed to the NFL in 1999 to the Buffalo Bills.

After playing college football at Virgina Tech, Keion was signed as an undrafted free agent to the Buffalo Bills in 1999. The safety played for three seasons with the Bills from 1999 to 2001, before he was traded to another team.

2. He later played for the Atlanta Falcons.

Following his last season with the Buffalo team, Keion was traded to the Atlanta Falcons for the 2002 season. By the end of his 2003 season though, the athlete tore his ACL, and was forced to sit on the bench for the next 2004 season. After completing one last year in 2005, Keion retired from the NFL.

3. Keion was one of the few known football players to have a successful spinal surgery and return to the league.

In addition to playing seven seasons for the Bills and the Falcons, Keion is known is as one of the very few NFL players who received a spinal fusion and then returned to the game following his recovery. Keion reportedly suffered from three herniated discs in 2003 after colliding with Philadelphia Eagles running back Duce Staley in a playoff game, USA Today reported. And after suffering temporary paralysis, Keion was forced to undergo an invasive spinal surgery that corrects the natural bone growth. Although many others who went through the same surgery retired shortly after, Keion went on to play for three more seasons. Wow, that’s incredible!

4. Keion left four children behind after his death.

This is so sad. Keion leaves behind four children. He has three daughters, Kymiah Carpenter, Kennedy Carpenter, and Kierra Carpenter, and one son, Kyle. We can’t even imagine what they are going through!

5. He was the founder of a non-profit organization that specializes in helping under-privileged families.

In addition to being a model athlete, Keion was also a philanthropist. The former footballer founded The Carpenter House, Inc., a non-profit organization that specializes in consulting under-privileged families. The non-profit, which is located in Baltimore, Maryland, helps families with home ownership, money management, and children’s programs. That’s is SO admirable!

HollywoodLifers, send your well wishes to the Carpenter family during this extremely difficult time int he comments below.

