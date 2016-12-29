Boston Celtics Vs. Cleveland Cavaliers Live Stream — Watch The NBA Game Online

REX/Shutterstock

Swish! LeBron James and the World Champion Cavaliers will host the scrappy Boston Celtics in Cleveland, Ohio on Thursday, Dec. 29th. Don’t miss a single hoop of this NBA game and watch it all online here at 8pm EST.

Basketball fans will be delighted to watch the young Boston Celtics team, led by center Amir Johnson, 29, try and slay the dragon that is the Cleveland Cavaliers at Quicken Loans Arena. LeBron James, 31 and his Cavaliers team are sitting at the top of the NBA’s Eastern Conference standings with a record of 23-7 heading into this big game.

The Celtics are 5 1/2 games back, with a record of 18-13, and are in third place behind the Cavs. This will be a great opportunity for the hungry Celtics team to make up some ground during the first half of the NBA season. Cable subscribers can watch the live stream of this game from TNT for free online here: WATCH CELTICS VS. CAVALIERS LIVE STREAM HERE.

The Cavaliers are looking to bounce back after a tough road loss to the Detroit Pistons. LeBron sat out that game on Dec. 26th and his loss was felt as the Cavs got thumped 90-106. Cleveland will need LeBron’s help if they plan on staying on top of the East against a gritty Celtics team capable of running up the tempo and the scoreboard.

The last time these two teams met was back on Nov. 28, also in Cleveland, and the Cavs beat the Celtics in a high-scoring and dramatic game, 122- 128. LeBron had 30 points in 36 minutes in that game and if he can do that again in this game, the Cavs should come out on top again.

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this epic NBA game? Do you think the Cavaliers can handle their business at home or can the Celtics pick up a huge road win? Let us know who you think will win this tough battle!

