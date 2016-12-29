12 TV Cast Reunions That Made 2016 A Little More Bearable: Photos

Image Courtesy of CBS/Twitter

We know — 2016 hasn’t been so great. It’s taken a lot of people that we’ve loved. However, it has brought some back together. From the James Burrows’ tribute that reunited the cast of ‘Friends’ to a ‘One Tree Hill’ convention bringing back Naley, click through for many more photos sure to warm your heart.

Let’s focus on the good shall we? 2016 was one of the biggest years for reunions of past casts — whether it’s a special like Must See TV: An All-Star Tribute to James Burrows, or if it’s a revival show like Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life and Fuller House, casts that we loved way back when are getting back together and we’re obsessed with it.

There are also those reunions that aren’t planned reunions but we still love them just as much — ie. Nina Dobrev and Drake reuniting and having a Degrassi moment at the American Music Awards. She was presenting the award for Best Rap/Hip Hop Album, and naturally Views won. When he came up on stage, the two hugged and he said before his speech, “Me and Nina were on Degrassi together, by the way. We’ve come a long way.” And swoon.

And then there was Netflix. We have to say, we couldn’t be more grateful for the network to create such epic throwback shows. There was Fuller House seasons one and two (and it’s already picked up for a third), which brought back multiple people from the original show… except the Olsen twins. It also gave us back that feeling we were missing from the Tanner family living room.

Then there was Gilmore Girls: A Day in the Life which brought back nearly the entire cast of the original series which ended before it could have its appropriate send off. With four 90-minute episodes, it wrapped up the years of emptiness the fans felt — and it was incredible.

Click through our full gallery of all the reunions we loved, and let us know which was your favorite in the comments below.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.