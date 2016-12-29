WOW. Trey Songz was reportedly arrested Dec. 28 at his concert in Detroit after going on a wild rampage, according to a new claim. The singer said someone tried to cut his mic off, and if they did, he would ‘go crazy.’ After that, he began destroying the stage and throwing objects, and it was all caught on video! Watch it here!

Trey Songz, 32, may be in some hot water today after he was reportedly arrested for resisting arrest and malicious destruction of property, Wednesday, Dec. 28 at his Detroit concert, according to TMZ. An unidentified individual at the Joe Louis Arena, where Trey was performing, apparently informed him that his set was was going too long. Well, obviously he wasn’t done, and neither was the audience. That’s when Trey was caught on video (above) daring “them” to cut his mic. If his performance was cut off, he vowed to “go the f–k crazy.”

And… that’s when he was cut off. Trey instantly went wild on stage, throwing objects and tearing things down. A cop, who allegedly tried to subdue Trey, was hurt after being hit with flying debris, as reported by the site. Check out the on stage chaos below…

Trey emerged on video with his shirt ripped off. It is unclear if he tore if off himself, or if authorities at the concert venue stepped in. You could see people seemingly chasing him on stage, but Trey eventually escaped and jumped into the crowd and mad chaos broke out. In the video, you can see flashlights that appear to be tracking Trey’s whereabouts down. What happened after that is unknown right now…

Before Trey’s mike was cut off, he warned the crowd what to do if the show was stopped. “If they cut me off, remember to text whoever you want to and tweet whoever you want to, and tell everybody about it,” he told the audience, who he claimed he “just wanted to give them the best show he was capable of giving.”

After that, Trey seemingly taunted the threat to cut him off, when he started to sing, “Cut me off,” over and over. Obviously, the crowd laughed. However, the people in charge at the venue may have not found it too funny.

As you could have guessed, Trey has not kept quiet since his Detroit concert. He took to Instagram to air out his post-show feelings. “You become your own reputation unfairly or not…they gon watch this and they gon think that, they gon talk much while knowing little to nothin. Fuck em…keep pushin.”, Trey captioned a mirror selfie.

Fans flooded the comments of his post with mixed reviews. Some supporters backed Trey up, showering him with love. While others thought he was out of line for his reported erratic behavior, and they even compared him to Kanye West, 39. “You must be getting advice from Kanye not a good choice bro. Now you gotta pay that cash.”, one fan commented. Another fan wrote that he was a grown man throwing a “temper tantrum.” We still love you Trey!

Trey even retweeted a fan’s video from the concert that shows the chaos from a heightened seat above the crowd. The Twitter user captioned the video, “They turned off his mic so he fsu’d.” Ugh. Hopefully Trey is a bit more calm today.

