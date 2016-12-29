Todd Fisher Shares Tribute Drawing Of Carrie & Debbie Reynolds — ‘I Miss Them Both’

Courtesy of Twitter/REX/Shutterstock

A picture is worth a thousand words. Todd Fisher shared a tribute drawing of Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds on Dec. 29, showing them walking into heaven. Addressing his late sister and mother, he revealed how he ‘misses them both so much.’ Check out the portrait here.

Todd Fisher, 58, bestowed a gift upon the world by sharing a tribute drawing on Dec. 29, showing Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher together in heaven. One day after his mother’s shocking death, the actor tweeted the sweet portrait, also featuring his late sister. “This is a beautiful love story to witness in my 58 years. I miss them both so much. Love is everlasting,” he wrote, clearly emotional about the ordeal. The drawing, created by Ricky LaChance, shows Carrie dressed as her Star Wars character Princess Leia alongside Debbie, who is in a yellow raincoat, resembling her character Kathy Selden in 1952’s Singin’ in the Rain. So amazing!

“What a glorious feeling I’m happy again,” the caption read, paying homage to a song in Debbie’s musical comedy. It’s certainly been a tough 48 hours to get through, with Debbie passing away only one day after her beloved daughter. “She wanted to be with Carrie,” Todd previously told our sister site Variety. Debbie passed away at the age of 84, possibly from a stroke, shortly after Carrie was pronounced dead at 60 after suffering a heart attack on Dec. 23. Fifteen minutes before Debbie’s stroke, she was reportedly at Todd’s house discussing funeral plans for Carrie.

Since Debbie and Carrie died within a day of each other, the two will be given a joint memorial service, if certain family members “have their way,” TMZ reports. Their surviving loved ones are meeting together to plan out how to properly honor these two Hollywood legends, but time will ultimately tell. This has been especially difficult for Billie Lourd, 24, who also lost her grandmother and mother in a very short time period. We’re keeping them all in our thoughts!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of this heartwarming picture? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.