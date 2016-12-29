Toby Keith ‘Raises One’ To Mourn Creator Of Red Solo Cup Robert Hulseman

REX/Shutterstock

May the fun times never stop! Following news of Robert Hulseman’s death, Toby Keith is raising his red solo cup to the sky to celebrate America’s favorite party accessory. As we say ‘cheers’ one more time, check out the singer’s touching tweet!

America, the land of baseball, warm apple pie, and the RED CUP! Robert Hulseman‘s, 84, invention of the solo red cup is practically a celebrity, appearing in movies, garage sheds, and frat houses across the nation. Toby Keith, 55, is just one of the many country singers who’s enjoyed a drink or two (or five) out of Robert’s epic creation. Check out the shoutout Toby made on the day of Robert’s death report and try to remember the last time you drank out of anything else!

As tragic as it is to watch 2016 take another icon away from us much too soon, Robert’s invention was a beacon for good times. We can’t speak for the man, but if he were still here with us, he’d probably pass us a red cup, tell us to fill it with our favorite drink, and exchange lighthearted stories about his life. Robert passed away at the age of 84, and while most people don’t immediately recognize his name, it’s virtually impossible that you’ve never heard of the solo red cup that took America by storm.

Despite making millions off his humble invention, Robert lived a simple life away from the glitz and glamour of Hollywood. Because of that, news broke out of his passing a few days after it actually happened. Reports claim Robert died sometime last week, before George Michael and Carrie Fisher. To help keep the tears from falling, imagine Robert, George, Carrie Fisher, and Debbie Reynolds all sitting around a fire place, drinking booze out of a red cup in heaven. The party in heaven must be LIT!

HollywoodLifers, are you raising a solo red cup for Robert’s memory like Toby is?

