Billie Lourd & Taylor Lautner ‘Closer Than Ever’ During ‘Darkest Week Of Her Life’

It’s been an insanely difficult week for Billie Lourd after losing her mother and grandmother on consecutive days, but luckily, she has a steadying force in her boyfriend, Taylor Lautner. The actor has constantly been by Billie’s side, and is helping her through this dark time, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Get the scoop here.

Billie Lourd, 24, needs all the support she can get after the death of her mother, Carrie Fisher, 60, and grandmother, Debbie Reynolds, 84, this week. Luckily, her new boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, 24, has been there for her every step of the way.

“Taylor continues to be a rock for Billie during what’s perhaps the darkest week of her life,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re definitely a couple, and this dramatic week has brought them closer than ever. Taylor has not left Billie’s side — they’ve been spending day and night together. Billie has been crying nonstop for days and Taylor has been a calming presence for Billie as she now mourns the loss of her grandmother, too.”

The Scream Queens stars have yet to officially confirm their relationship, but romance rumors began after they were spotted kissing at a party for the show in early December. Days later, they were photographed food shopping together. The 24-year-old actor was also with a distraught-looking Billie as she left her home with luggage on Dec. 28, just hours before Debbie’s death.

“This girl is one of the strongest, most fearless individuals I’ve ever met,” Taylor wrote on Instagram after Carrie died on Dec. 27. “Absolutely beautiful inside and out. I’m lucky to know you.” With the sweet message, he uploaded a never-before-seen selfie of him and Billie, and it’s too sweet. We’re so glad she has him during this difficult time.

