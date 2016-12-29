Grab your tissues now! ‘Switched At Birth’ is returning for a fifth and final season on Jan. 31, and the cast is taking time to thank the fans for their unwavering support over the years in this special video. Click to WATCH!

“The last 5 years have been incredible,” Katie Leclerc, who plays the beloved Daphne, says in the video. “This season is our best one yet.”

The video features the cast spray painting a white wall with color and flashes back to iconic moments in the series. “It rarely happens that a show lasts this long, and it’s all due to the fans,” Lucas Grabeel (Toby) says.

“I would like to say to the fans of Switched at Birth, thank you so much for watching and for making this show what it is,” Vanessa Marano (Bay) adds. Aw! That is so sweet! Thank you, Switched at Birth, for being such a progressive and groundbreaking show.

Switched at Birth creator Lizzy Weiss recently revealed what the final season of the show will be exploring. “We are gonna dive into all this in January. Black Lives Matter, campus race relations, costume parties, political correctness, safe spaces,” she tweeted.

The synopsis for the season 5 premiere reads: “Daphne and Bay are so enthralled with China that they stay longer than anticipated, but after 10 months, they get an emergency call and drop everything to return home. Once there, Daphne tries to integrate herself back into campus life but finds that things have changed without her. Bay is mixed up about her feelings towards Emmett who is struggling with his own problems. Meanwhile, Kathryn and John quarrel over her job and Regina feels guilty about a secret tryst.”

Switched at Birth returns on Jan. 31 at 9 p.m. ET on Freeform.

