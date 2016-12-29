Holiday Health: Jennifer Aniston’s Physical Therapist’s Stress-Relieving Stretches

FameFlyNet

The holidays can be the most stressful time of the year. Luckily, we spoke to a celebrity physical therapist who works with everyone from Jennifer Aniston to Cher! Learn some stress-relieving stretches below!

Karen L. Joubert, PT, DPT, works with celebs and athletes to keep then in peak physical shape. A few quick and easy stretches can save you this holiday season! Read her tips below!

WHAT ARE SOME EASY STRETCHES TO RELIEVE HOLIDAY STRESS???

Karen: “One important stress reliever is to STOP right now, take a break from your computer use and social media. We tend to look with our head down, shoulder forward and poor posture. Take a break after reading this for the next hour. Look up, roll the shoulders back 10 times, and gently squeeze the shoulder blades together 10 times. I also like to recommend my wall drill. Stand against the wall, feet shoulder width apart, heels to the wall, backs of your calfs touching the wall, buttocks, shoulder blades and head against the wall. Raise your arms up and place again the wall also with palms facing open. Take 10 deep breaths, 5 count in, 4 count out.

Now don’t you feel better?”

HOW CAN YOU HEAL YOURSELF AFTER LIFTING HEAVY LUGGAGE???

Karen: “Rule number one is to avoid making it heavy to begin with, especially anything that goes in an overhead bin on an airplane. You are just asking for trouble! However, if and when you find yourself in this scenario I recommend the following:

Stop and don’t panic. DON’T, I repeat, DON’T try to ‘stretch it out.’ I see this over and over again, even with my athletes during professional games. The back pain is telling you that something is wrong. The last thing you should do is to start pulling and stretching that injured back. Stop and collect yourself. If you can, try to slowly stay mobile and walk. If this is just too painful and you feel symptoms into the legs, find an area to lay down on your back or side. Avoid sitting initially. If someone asks if they can help you, ask them to get a bag of ice from a nearby restaurant in the terminal.

If you are home, walk/rest/ice intermittently for the next few hours. If pain persists, you can see your nearby physical therapist. If it worsens and the pain is severe, contact your MD or go to the ER.”

WHAT ARE SOME STRETCHES THAT INCREASE FLEXIBILITY?

Karen: “There are 2 types of stretching, static and dynamic stretching. This is what I want to teach you all. Movement or dynamic stretching increases flexibility. Static stretching, when you hold a position, is done at the end of the workout after the body has been warmed up and should be part of a cool down.

Take any normal stretch — let’s start with your basic hamstring stretch. Laying down with one leg on the floor and the other in the hamstring stretch position. Instead of holding and pulling on that tight hamstring, hold the back of the knee, bend and straighten the knee 10 times. This creates blood flow, which warms up the area, which helps with flexibility. So now that you are on the floor, let’s keep going! Bend both knees and place feet on the floor. Instead on pulling the knees to the chest, alternate the knees to the chest with a 1-2-3 count. Do 20 reps total.

Now go to quadruped position, on all fours. Instead of a normal child’s pose, where you would drop your buttocks back over your heels and hold. Perform this with movement. Rock back and hold, 1-2-3. Repeat 10 times. Aren’t you feeling better already???”

WHAT ARE SOME STRETCHES TO DO WITH A FRIEND?

“If you haven’t figured me out by now, I am all about movement. It’s always better with a friend for motivation. Face each other and do shadow drills where you each have to do create exercise with movement. I recommend starting from the bottom up. Start with calf raises, followed by marching in place. Try plies, shoulder rolls, ball toss overhead x 10. Then back to back with the knees bent slightly, pass the ball side to side and then reverse for some trunk rotation. I know you feel great now!”

