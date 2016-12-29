‘Shadowhunters’: Kat McNamara On When Clary & Jace Will Find Out If They’re Siblings

Will ‘Shadowhunters’ reveal the answer the big Jace and Clary question in season 2? Katherine McNamara talked to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY all about the Jace and Clary dynamic in the upcoming season, and she reveals if Jace and Clary have discovered if they’re siblings in the episodes they’ve filmed so far!

“We’re still waiting, and we’ve shot 10 episodes,” Katherine McNamara told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY during our Facebook Live interview. “The thing is there’s so much else happening. Jace and Clary have been drawn to each other from day 1, but now there’s so much else happening in this world that they have to put this aside but that becomes a major driving force for Clary! Jace is in Valentine’s clutches, and Clary is the only other person who understands what it’s like to find out Valentine is your father. Clary is desperate to get to Jace and desperate to reunite with him and sort that out.”

Shadowhunters season 2 will consist of 20 episodes, so the show still has a lot of story to tell. For those of you who have read the books (SPOILER ALERT!), Clary and Jace find out they are NOT siblings in City of Glass. Will the show follow the books, or will Shadowhunters pull a major twist on fans? Probably not, but you never know!

Katherine also revealed that Clary’s mother, Jocelyn, has her own “agenda” when it comes to Jace and Valentine. Plus, there’s a big “family reunion” happening at the end of the season 2 premiere, so get ready!

Shadowhunters season 2 will premiere Jan. 2 on Freeform. Stay tuned for more scoop straight from the stars leading up to the premiere right here on HL!

