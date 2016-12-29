Serena Williams Engaged To Alexis Ohanian & Reveals Romantic Proposal Details

Courtesy of Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Serena Williams — she’s engaged to her boyfriend, Alexis Ohanian! The Reddit co-founder popped the question in the most romantic way, and the tennis star confirmed the news on, fittingly…her Reddit account!

Serena Williams, 35, took to Reddit on Dec. 28 to break the news that she’s engaged to Alexis Ohanian, 33, in the form of a poem. “I came home // a little late // someone had packed a bag for me // and a carriage awaited // destination: Rome // to escort me to my very own “charming” // back to where our stars first collided // and now it was full circle // at the same table we first met by chance // this time he made it not by chance // but by choice // down on one knee // he said four words // and I said yes,” she wrote. Awww!’

The tennis star and Reddit co-founder first began dating in October 2015, and although they haven’t been super public with their relationship, he couldn’t help but gush over her after she won at Wimbledon in July 2016. “So proud of you @serenawilliams,” he wrote at the time. “22 [wins] looks good on you.”

Alexis helped create Reddit with Steve Huffman in 2005, and although he left the website two years later, he rejoined as a full-time employee in 2015. He also published the best-selling book Without Their Permission: How The 21st Century Will Be Made, Not Managed, in 2013, as a guide for entrepreneurs.

Clearly, things have been going well in this relationship, even though the two haven’t been flaunting it on social media! The 35-year-old has yet to reveal any wedding details, and we haven’t gotten a look at what’s surely her huge engagement ring…but we’ll, of course, keep you updated as any new details are revealed!

