Serena Williams & Alexis Ohanian Engaged: A Look Back At Their Romance

Serena Williams is engaged and many fans are shocked since the world’s greatest female tennis player has kept her private life under wraps! Her boyfriend, Alexis Ohanian popped the question and we’re taking you back to the moment they met! Check out our relationship timeline of Serena and Alexis’ romance!

Serena Williams, 35, is engaged! The world’s greatest female tennis player “said yes” to Alexis Ohanian, 33, the co-founder of Reddit when he got “down on one knee,” recently! Serena broke the news to the world, Dec. 28, in the form of a romantic poem on her hubby-to-be’s popular social media and discussion website. But, we’ll get to that adorable story later. Right now, we’re going to take you down memory lane, so you guys can get the full story on how these lovebirds came about!

2015: Serena and Alexis reportedly “met at a lunch” sometime in 2015, before Oct., according to Us Weekly. “It was love at first sight,” a source told E! News, Dec. 29, 2016. We’re thinking their first meeting could have been in Rome, since Serena revealed that their “stars first collided” in the Italian city, when she announced their engagement, Dec. 28, 2016.

2015: Serena and Alexis were first reported to be dating Oct. 24, 2015 after she brought the Reddit co-founder to one of her workouts at the Los Angeles School of Gymnastics, according to Us. During the sporty date he allegedly “called her babe and they held hands.” The rest was obviously history after that…

2016: After some social media tag, with Serena and Alexis uploading Instagram posts and tweets about each other once in a while, the two remained out of the spotlight for quite some time. For a while there, it was unclear if they were even dating since they kept their private life, well, private. Rumors even fluttered that Serena was getting cozy with Drake, 30. However, Alexis finally emerged on social media with a post about his lady love after she won her 22nd Wimbledon Grand Slam Title. He posted a photo of her, July 9, with the caption, “Our queen stopped by center court today. So proud of you [Serena]. 22 looks good on you.” SO cute!

I see you, @serenawilliams. My favorite redditor. Thanks for the upvote. You also made the @reddit mobile team very happy. ⬆️ Watch her other 72 questions & answers on @voguemagazine. A video posted by Alexis Ohanian (@alexisohanian) on Aug 3, 2016 at 6:42pm PDT

2016: By the end of the year, Serena and Alexis were practically no where to be found together. But, they gave us the shock of a lifetime when Serena revealed to the world that Alexis got “down on one knee” and proposed to her in Rome, in a fairytale poem she wrote on Reddit. Serena said when she arrived home “late” one day and Alexis had a bag packed for her, with a carriage waiting to take them to Rome. Alexis brought Serena to the very same table they met, and that’s where the magic happened! So, when’s the wedding?

2017: Well, skipping ahead to the future, the couple is reportedly hoping for their wedding day to be in “about a year,” a source told E!, Dec. 29, 2016. So, it looks like Serena and Alexis could tie the knot in a lavish winter wedding in 2017! Stay tuned…

Yes, we know their romance timeline is a short one. But, hey, if it’s love, it’s love. Not to mention, Serena and Alexis have always remained very private and tight-lipped about their adorable romance. Well, not anymore! We’re looking forward to pure joy from the couple and wedding bliss in 2017. Congratulations to Serena and Alexis!

